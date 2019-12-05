Lee Tomlin: Forward wants to extend Cardiff City stay

Lee Tomlin's previous clubs include Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bristol City

Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin says he is rejuvenated under new boss Neil Harris and would like to extend his stay there.

Tomlin, who on Saturday played the full 90 minutes for Cardiff in the Championship for the first time, is out of contract at the end of the season.

While no talks have yet taken place, Tomlin wants to remain a Bluebird.

"I've got no reason to leave. I've said that I don't want to leave," Tomlin told BBC Sport Wales. "It's exciting."

"I feel now is when I feel like my contract should have started. I'm ready to go. I feel like a new player at the club but I know everything around it."

Tomlin is hopeful he will be given a chance to extend his Cardiff stay.

"There has been nothing yet (in terms of negotiations)," he said. "But it's a no-brainer for me. I've always wanted to stay but that's not up to me.

"That will be with the manager, chairman and chief executive. If you want that to happen, that will happen."

Tomlin says he is enjoying his football more under new boss Neil Harris than previous manager Neil Warnock.

"It's been good, new manager, new ideas and new thoughts. You can see in the past few games how well it's gone," he said.

"It was hard under the old gaffer. This one has more of an understanding. It's more of a team and a balance. Just more solid as a team.

"It's not us just really around individually and getting played around.

"Waking up in the morning and smiling makes you want to do well, not just for yourself but for everyone at the club. "It's just much better."

Tomlin, who says he has lost two stone, completed 90 minutes in Cardiff's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The forward says it is unfamiliar territory for him to be finishing matches and feeling the manager has faith in him.

"I don't know what (Neil) Warnock really thought of me deep down. He obviously knew what I could do with a football, that's why he brought me to the club," he added.

"If I play, I give everything. That's how I've always been and how I always will be.

Now, after 60 or 70 minutes I still look and think 'Oh, this is me coming off'."

Explaining why he now feels happier, Tomlin commented: "For me, deep down you knew you weren't getting picked. There was always an excuse against me.

"Not fit, not this, not that. If that's what people want to believe because that's what the gaffer said then that's fine. I know myself, you can't get less fit by losing two stone. That's a fact.

"I've worked so hard and now it's unbelievable."