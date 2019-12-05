Cove Rangers duo charged with breaching betting rules

Cove Rangers have won every home league game at their Balmoral Stadium this season

Cove Rangers director Grant Moorhouse and youth coach Gary Hake have been charged with breaching Scottish FA rules on gambling.

Moorhouse, son of the League Two club's chairman Keith, is alleged to have placed bets on football over the past nine seasons.

Hake is accused of doing the same over the past three campaigns.

No player, coach or official under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA is permitted to gamble on football.

A hearing date of 18 December has been set for the Cove pair.

The former Highland League side are making a big impression in their debut season in the Scottish Professional Football League, sitting five points clear at the top of League Two.