Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers: James Tavernier 'pie throwing' incident investigated

Rangers captain James Tavernier was the alleged target at Pittodrie

Aberdeen say they are "aware and investigating" claims that Rangers captain James Tavernier was struck by a pie at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

However, Police Scotland said later that the English full-back was hit by "part of a bread roll" thrown from the stands while taking a throw-in.

Tavernier carried on playing after the incident and the police confirmed that no complaints had been made.

Aberdeen hit back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw.

In April, Motherwell banned a supporter "indefinitely" for throwing an object at Tavernier.

Items including a lighter, pie and coin all landed close to the Ibrox captain during Rangers' 3-0 victory at Fir Park.