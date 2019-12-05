National League news - December 2019

Ian Evatt.
Ian Evatt's Barrow topped the National League table heading into December after a run of 12 wins in 14 games

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from November here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

5 December

Midfielder Ben Jackson, 18, has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County by parent club Huddersfield Town.

Championship side Huddersfield have also recalled defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, 20, from Bromley.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you