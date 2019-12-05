Kwame Poku: Colchester United striker agrees new contract until summer 2020

Kwame Poku
Kwame Poku (left) has scored twice in 17 appearances for Colchester this season

Teenage Colchester United striker Kwame Poku has signed a new contract at the League Two club until summer 2020.

Poku, 18, joined the U's from non-league football at the start of the season and made his debut in their Leasing.com Trophy game at Gillingham on 7 September.

He scored his first goal in his full home debut in the League Two game against Leyton Orient two weeks later.

"He's a real talent," head coach John McGreal told the club's website.

