Euro 2020 TV picks: Wales's two opening pool games live on BBC

Wales secured their place at Euro 2020 by beating Hungary in the last qualifying game in Cardiff

Wales's opening two Euro 2020 group games against Switzerland and Turkey will be shown live on the BBC.

Ryan Giggs's side begin their campaign in Baku against the Swiss on 13 June.

Wales stay in Azerbaijan to play Turkey on 17 June, which will also be shown on the BBC, before finishing against Italy on 21 June in Rome.

Should Wales progress from Groap A, then the BBC will show their knockout games in both the last-16 and quarter-finals.

Wales are seeking to emulate 2016, where they reached the semi-finals under former manager Chris Coleman.

England's opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia will also be on the BBC, while Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are aiming to qualify for the finals via play-offs in March.

The BBC, which has first and second picks in both the last 16 and the quarter-finals, is sharing television coverage of the tournament in the UK with ITV, which will have first pick for the semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.

"For only the third time in their history, Wales have qualified for a major championship and with the wonderful memories of Euro 2016 still fresh in the mind, all eyes will be on Ryan Giggs's men as they set-off for the Euro 2020 competition," said BBC Wales Head of Sport, Geoff Williams.

"I'm delighted that Wales's two games from Baku will be live on the BBC - on TV, Radio and Online - and we'll be bringing all the action from the camp and beyond as, once again, Wales take on the best of European football."

All BBC televised games will also be broadcast live online and on iPlayer, and there will be comprehensive coverage of the tournament on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 Live.

TV schedule for Euro 2020 games (all times BST)

12 June, 20:00: Turkey v Italy (Rome) BBC

13 June, 14:00: Wales v Switzerland (Baku) BBC

13 June, 17:00: Denmark v Finland (Copenhagen) BBC

13 June, 20:00: Belgium v Russia (St Petersburg) ITV

14 June, 14:00: England v Croatia (Wembley) BBC

14 June, 17:00: Austria v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV

14 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Ukraine (Amsterdam) ITV

15 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner C* v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC

15 June, 17:00: Poland v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) ITV

15 June, 20:00: Spain v Sweden (Bilbao) BBC

16 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v Portugal (Budapest) ITV

16 June, 20:00: France v Germany (Munich) ITV

17 June, 14:00: Finland v Russia (St Petersburg) BBC

17 June, 17:00: Turkey v Wales (Baku) BBC

17 June, 20:00: Italy v Switzerland (Rome) ITV

18 June, 14:00: Ukraine v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV

18 June, 17:00: Denmark v Belgium (Copenhagen) ITV

18 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Austria (Amsterdam) BBC

19 June, 14:00: Sweden v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) BBC

19 June, 17:00: Croatia v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC

19 June,20:00: England v Play-Off Winner C*(Wembley) ITV

20 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v France (Budapest) BBC

20 June, 17:00: Portugal v Germany (Munich) ITV

20 June, 20:00: Spain v Poland (Bilbao) BBC

21 June, 17:00: Italy v Wales (Rome) ITV

21 June, 17:00: Switzerland v Turkey(Baku) ITV

22 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner D or A* v Netherlands(Amsterdam) ITV

22 June, 17:00: Ukraine v Austria (Bucharest) ITV

22 June, 20:00: Russia v Denmark (Copenhagen) BBC

22 June, 20:00: Finland v Belgium (St Petersburg) BBC

23 June, 20:00: Czech Republic v England (Wembley) ITV

23 June, 20:00: Croatia v Play-Off Winner C* (Glasgow) ITV

24 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner B* v Spain (Bilbao) ITV

24 June, 17:00: Sweden v Poland (Dublin) ITV

24 June, 20:00: Germany v Play-Off Winner A or D* (Munich) BBC

24 June, 20:00: Portugal v France (Budapest) BBC

*Play-Offs

Path A: Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland, Israel, Norway or Serbia

Path D: Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo