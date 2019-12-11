Europa League: Rangers v Young Boys

Rangers slipped to a stoppage-time defeat away to Young Boys in October

Europa League, Group G: Rangers v Young Boys Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 12 December Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW & digital and online commentary on the BBC Sport website

The tightest of all 12 Europa League groups comes to a fittingly claustrophobic conclusion on Thursday, with Rangers hoping to squeeze out Swiss visitors Young Boys for a place in the last 32.

The Scottish Premiership side top the section, but all four teams can still qualify and are separated by just three points. Rangers are guaranteed qualification if they take at least a point, while defeat would also be enough if Porto fail to beat Feyenoord at home in the other game.

Young Boys, who beat Luzern 1-0 at home on Saturday and are one point clear of Basel at the top of the Swiss Super League, are definitely through with a win and can also make it with a point if Porto are beaten.

For Steven Gerrard, who has confirmed he is set to extend his stay as Rangers manager, a place in the knockout rounds would represent progress having led the club to the group stage in his first season at the helm.

And it would also provide an immediate boost following the despair of Sunday's League Cup final loss to Celtic.

That defeat means Rangers have just one victory in their last four games across all competitions, but they have been imperious at Ibrox in Europe under Gerrard. He remains unbeaten at home in 13 European matches, winning 10, including the last six in a row.

Team news

Sweden centre-back Filip Helander misses out for Rangers after having a scan on the foot injury that forced him off in the second half of Sunday's League Cup final defeat. Influential midfielder Steven Davis is sidelined with a calf issue, while winger Jordan Jones is back in training after three months out with a knee injury but not ready for selection.

French striker Guillaume Hoarau is back from injury for Young Boys, but they still have a six-strong casualty list with defenders Fabian Lustenberger and Mohamed Ali Camara, plus midfielders Vincent Sierro,Sandro Lauper, Miralem Sulejmani and Gianluca Gaudino, all expected to be absent.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I don't think a Rangers team has ever topped a European group. And, if you think about where the club was at when we arrived, to potentially going through top, it is great for the club for many reasons."

Young Boys head coach Gerardo Seoane: "We can't think about the consequences of not qualifying. We are going to Glasgow to win."

What happened last time?

Rangers suffered their only defeat of Group G - and first European loss in 10 games - when they fell to an injury-time sucker punch in Switzerland. Gerrard's side led through Alfredo Morelos and were on track for a well-deserved point after Roger Assale's leveller. But a slip by captain James Tavernier was pounced upon by Christian Fassnacht, who slammed in a 93rd-minute winner to deprive the Scots of top spot on match-day two.

'Rangers fans remain optimistic'

Former Northern Ireland and Motherwell centre-half Stephen Craigan on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

Of course Sunday was a huge disappointment for Rangers, but they look as if they are back to where they should be. They seem to be on the right track with a manager who has class and charisma, is world renowned and he is certainly making strides while making mistakes as he goes.

Tomorrow night is a huge game for him. Not winning on Sunday adds pressure.

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Craig Beattie on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

The people I speak to, the majority of Rangers fans are happy with Steven Gerrard and are happy with the team and the performances.

They are loving life at the minute, they are doing particularly well in Europe and an opportunity to win their group

Given that Celtic have beaten them twice already this season, Rangers fans remain optimistic and are happy with the direction they are going.

I think they would be disappointed if they didn't win the group because, if they don't, the calibre of opposition can become a lot harder because you have Champions League drop-outs.

Match stats