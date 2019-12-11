Europa League - Group E
CFR Cluj17:55Celtic
Venue: Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu

Europa League: Cluj v Celtic

Europa League: Celtic good enough to lift trophy - Cluj's Dan Petrescu
Europa League, Group E: Cluj v Celtic
Venue: Stadionul Dr Constantin Radulescu, Cluj-Napoca Date: Thursday, 12 December Time: 17:55 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Celtic head for Cluj-Napoca having already qualified for the Europa League last 32, but it is no dead rubber as far as their hosts are concerned.

Dan Petrescu's side sit second in Group E and need a point to secure progress from a European group stage for the first time.

Lose and Lazio would pip the Romanian champions if the Italians also win away to Rennes.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and his players insist they will not be treating the game lightly as they look to extend their winning run to 13 games in all competitions.

But Lennon has left five key first-team regulars behind following the exertions involved in winning Sunday's Scottish League Cup against Rangers despite being down to 10 men.

Celtic's run of 12 victories includes three away from home since losing to Livingston in October.

Cluj also have a proud record to protect and, although they lost 2-1 away to mid-table Botosani on Sunday to fall behind Astra Giurgiu at the top of Liga 1, Petrescu's side have won 10 home games in a row since losing 1-0 to Slavia Prague in Champions League qualifying in August.

Team news

Celtic captain Scott Brown suspended, while fellow midfielders Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic, plus goalkeeper Fraser Forster and striker Odsonne Edouard, have been rested.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, right-back Moritz Bauer, midfielder Nir Bitton, winger Scott Sinclair and strikers Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo will feature.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old winger Karamoko Dembele, 18-year-old midfielder Scott Robertson and 19-year-old striker Grant Savoury could make their debuts.

Pick your Celtic XI

What they said

Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu: "I know Celtic's coach, I know the mentality - he will come here to win the game. In my opinion, Celtic and Lazio, if they qualify, have the ability to win this competition - they are Champions League teams."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "There's no pressure on us. It makes it a novelty for us in Europe when it comes to the last game with no pressure on us, so that makes us a dangerous opposition for anybody."

What happened last time?

The sides met in the second match of Group E as Celtic exorcised the demons of their Champions League qualifying exit to Cluj two months earlier. Revenge was a motivating factor as Celtic powered to a convincing victory with goals either side of half-time from Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi. Neil Lennon's men haven't looked back since, winning three in a row and reaching the knockout round with two games to spare.

'Sensible management' - analysis

Cluj v Celtic: Meet Romania's Celtic Supporters Club

Former Celtic striker Craig Beattie on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

This is a really unusual situation and Celtic have worked really hard to put themselves in this position where they can afford to leave the quality of those players at home.

You've got the like of Sinclair, Bitton and Olivier Ntcham all needing minutes and, to be able to do that in a competitive Europa League match, is unbelievable as well as taking Robertson and Dembele along for experience.

Former Motherwell centre-half Stephen Craigan on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

Celtic were a different team when they had an out-and-out centre-forward on against Rangers on Sunday.

Nothing against Lewis Morgan, he's not and out-and-out centre-forward. You can get away with it against a Ross County or Hamilton, but you can't get away with it against better quality.

Odsonne Edouard is coming back from injury and he's crucial for them in this busy December and has got to be wrapped in cotton wool and it's sensible management from Neil Lennon - he has to rest players.

Match stats

  • Cluj require a draw to guarantee their place in the knockout stages; they have never previously progressed from the group stage of a Champions League or Europa League campaign.
  • This is the fourth meeting between Cluj and Celtic in all competitions this season. Celtic won the reverse Europa League fixture 2-0, while Cluj won 4-3 away after a 1-1 home draw in Champions League qualifying back in August.
  • Following their 2-1 win away to Lazio, Celtic are looking to win consecutive away group games in major European competition for the first time since April 2003.
  • Cluj have won both of their two home games in this season's Europa League; they have never previously won three consecutive home games in all European competitions.
  • Celtic, who have won their last four Europa League matches, last won five straight games across all European competition back in November 2002 in the Uefa Cup.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 12th December 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla55001421215
2Apoel Nicosia52129817
3FK Qarabag5113710-34
4F91 Dudelange5104717-103

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen52305329
2Malmö FF52217618
3Dynamo Kiev51316606
4Lugano502314-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel5311104610
2Getafe53025419
3FK Krasnodar530278-19
4Trabzonspor501439-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting5401114712
2LASK531184410
3PSV Eindhoven5212811-37
4Rosenborg5005210-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic5410104613
2CFR Cluj53024409
3Lazio520367-16
4Rennes501438-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal5311125710
2Frankfurt530267-19
3Standard Liege521268-27
4Vitória Guimarães502348-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers52217528
2FC Porto521257-27
3Young Boys52127617
4Feyenoord512256-15

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol5320123911
2Ludogorets52129907
3Ferencvárosi TC513146-26
4CSKA Moscow502329-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent52309639
2Wolfsburg52218718
3Saint-Étienne504167-14
4Oleksandria503258-33

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522157-28
2Roma522110468
3Istanbul Basaksehir521258-37
4RZ Pellets WAC511356-14

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga5320117411
2Wolves531175210
3Slovan Bratislava511389-14
4Besiktas5104611-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd531162410
2AZ Alkmaar5230154119
3Partizan Belgrade512269-35
4FC Astana5104315-123
View full Europa League tables

