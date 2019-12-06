Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There are key battles in the top and bottom six among Saturday's four Scottish Premiership fixtures.

St Mirren host 10th-place Hamilton Academical knowing a win will hoist them off the bottom, while Aberdeen look to stay third and build on their Rangers comeback when they face Hibernian.

Motherwell have their sights on leapgrogging the Dons when they welcome managerless Hearts. And Livingston are looking for a first win in nine when they welcome Kilmarnock.

Catch up with the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has no fresh injuries. Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

St Mirren are set to arrive with only one recognised centre-back after Gary MacKenzie picked up a hamstring injury against Motherwell. Sam Foley (hamstring) could return.

Hamilton striker David Moyo: "There were a lot of positives we can take from the Celtic game and if we do that we should have no problem kicking on and being a real threat in this league."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "This is a huge game, you go and win and you take yourself off the bottom of the table."

Did you know? Hamilton are unbeaten in eight top-flight home games against St. Mirren (W4 D4), keeping a clean sheet in seven of those.

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Hibs defender Darren McGregor is pushing for a comeback having scored in a 6-0 reserve win over St Mirren on Tuesday after almost four months out with an abdominal injury. Joe Newell (calf) is a doubt.

Niall McGinn has rejoined the Aberdeen squad after sitting out Wednesday's draw with Rangers with a calf strain.

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi: "The manager is not in a long time so he still needs time to adapt his thoughts and how we want to play, but I think we are in a good way."

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty: "There are pivotal moments in a season and hopefully Wednesday [2-2 draw with Rangers] could be a springboard."

Did you know? Hibernian have only won once in their last 16 Scottish Premiership meetings with Aberdeen (D5 L10).

Livingston v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is battling to overcome a dead leg. Alan Lithgow could make his comeback following appendix surgery.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has no fresh injury concerns.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Kilmarnock are very structured and well organised, know their roles, and pounce very quickly on any individual mistake."

Kilmarnock forward Liam Millar: "There is a lot of games in December and I just want to play as much as possible to add to my goals and assist numbers because they are not good enough just now."

Did you know? Kilmarnock are unbeaten in four league games (W1 D3), their joint-longest such run under Angelo Alessio.

Motherwell v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is waiting until Saturday morning before assessing the condition of "four or five" of his squad who have been floored with a sickness bug. Long-term absentees David Turnbull and Charles Dunne are still out.

Hearts are without Steven Naismith after the forward suffered another hamstring injury. Defenders Aaron Hickey and Aidy White are doubts while midfielder Oli Bozanic will be assessed after missing the midweek draw with Livingston through illness.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I won't give too much away, but four or five boys have been sent home in various stages of this week, so we are just going to have to assess it on Saturday morning."

Hearts captain Christophe Berra: "We just need to win games at the moment. Someone new will be coming in. Whenever that will be I'm not sure."

Did you know? Hearts have only won one of their last 13 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L9) and are winless and goalless in their last five.