Sportscene predictions: World champion boxer Josh Taylor takes on Steven Thompson

Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson has had a win, a loss, and a draw in the first three weeks of BBC Scotland's Sportscene predictor. But how will he fare against an unbeaten world champion?

IBF & WBA super-lightweight belt holder Josh Taylor is his next opponent, with the two trying to guess the results of Saturday's four Scottish Premiership matches. Will Thommo become the Edinburgh boxer's latest victim?

Scottish Premiership - week 17 Thommo Josh Taylor Hamilton v St Mirren 1-1 2-1 Hibernian v Aberdeen 1-2 1-0 Livingston v Kilmarnock 0-1 1-2 Motherwell v Hearts 3-0 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Josh Taylor's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Josh Taylor's prediction: 1-0

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 0-1

Josh Taylor's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Josh Taylor's prediction: 2-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 20 Paul Craig 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 2 Thommo 190 Guests 140