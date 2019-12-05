Ryan Yates: Nottingham Forest midfielder signs new deal with Championship club

Ryan Yates is a product of Nottingham Forest's academy

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has signed a new "long-term" deal with the Championship club.

Yates, who recently turned 22, has had his contract at the City Ground extended to 2023.

He has made 21 senior appearances for Forest, with four of them coming this season, and has scored one goal.

Yates has also picked up first-team experience during spells on loan at Notts County, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Barrow.