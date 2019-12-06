Chelsea transfer ban reduced after appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Breaking news

Chelsea can sign players in January after having their Fifa transfer ban reduced following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Blues were given a two-window ban by Fifa in February for breaching rules on signing young players.

Cas halved the ban to one window, which was served during the summer, and fined the Premier League club 300,000 Swiss francs (£230,000).

More to follow.

