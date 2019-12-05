Euro 2020 TV picks: England and Wales openers to be shown live on BBC
-
- From the section European Football
England's opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia and Wales' first group match against Switzerland will be shown live on the BBC.
Gareth Southgate's side face Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, 14 June in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.
Wales start their campaign with two matches in Baku; their second game against Turkey will also be on the BBC.
Should England and Wales progress, then the BBC will show their knockout games in both the last-16 and quarter-finals.
If England win their group, they could face Germany, France or Portugal in the last 16.
The BBC, which has first and second picks in both the last 16 and the quarter-finals, is sharing television coverage of the tournament in the UK with ITV, which will have first pick for the semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.
"This is a strong selection of games for the BBC that takes in England and Wales' opening fixtures and the first two knockout games that both these home countries would play," said Philip Bernie, BBC Head of TV Sport.
"Away from the home nations, we're delighted to be able to show viewers key games for some of the giants of European football.
"The BBC will once again be committed to delivering a 24/7 service to our audiences across TV, radio and online, ensuring every key moment is unmissable."
All BBC televised games will also be broadcast live online and on iPlayer, and there will be comprehensive coverage of the tournament on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are aiming to qualify for the finals via play-offs in March.
TV schedule for Euro 2020 games (all times BST)
12 June, 20:00: Turkey v Italy (Rome) BBC
13 June, 14:00: Wales v Switzerland (Baku) BBC
13 June, 17:00: Denmark v Finland (Copenhagen) BBC
13 June, 20:00: Belgium v Russia (St Petersburg) ITV
14 June, 14:00: England v Croatia (Wembley) BBC
14 June, 17:00: Austria v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV
14 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Ukraine (Amsterdam) ITV
15 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner C* v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC
15 June, 17:00: Poland v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) ITV
15 June, 20:00: Spain v Sweden (Bilbao) BBC
16 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v Portugal (Budapest) ITV
16 June, 20:00: France v Germany (Munich) ITV
17 June, 14:00: Finland v Russia (St Petersburg) BBC
17 June, 17:00: Turkey v Wales (Baku) BBC
17 June, 20:00: Italy v Switzerland (Rome) ITV
18 June, 14:00: Ukraine v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV
18 June, 17:00: Denmark v Belgium (Copenhagen) ITV
18 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Austria (Amsterdam) BBC
19 June, 14:00: Sweden v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) BBC
19 June, 17:00: Croatia v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC
19 June,20:00: England v Play-Off Winner C*(Wembley) ITV
20 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v France (Budapest) BBC
20 June, 17:00: Portugal v Germany (Munich) ITV
20 June, 20:00: Spain v Poland (Bilbao) BBC
21 June, 17:00: Italy v Wales (Rome) ITV
21 June, 17:00: Switzerland v Turkey(Baku) ITV
22 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner D or A* v Netherlands(Amsterdam) ITV
22 June, 17:00: Ukraine v Austria (Bucharest) ITV
22 June, 20:00: Russia v Denmark (Copenhagen) BBC
22 June, 20:00: Finland v Belgium (St Petersburg) BBC
23 June, 20:00: Czech Republic v England (Wembley) ITV
23 June, 20:00: Croatia v Play-Off Winner C* (Glasgow) ITV
24 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner B* v Spain (Bilbao) ITV
24 June, 17:00: Sweden v Poland (Dublin) ITV
24 June, 20:00: Germany v Play-Off Winner A or D* (Munich) BBC
24 June, 20:00: Portugal v France (Budapest) BBC
*Play-Offs
Path A: Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Republic of Ireland
Path C: Scotland, Israel, Norway or Serbia
Path D: Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo