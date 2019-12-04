Derek McInnes: Aberdeen comeback against Rangers will 'shut a few people up'

Jon Gallagher's goal just before half-time changed the momentum at Pittodrie

Aberdeen's comeback from two goals down to earn a 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw with Rangers will "shut a few people up", says manager Derek McInnes.

Having been hammered 5-0 at Ibrox in September, Aberdeen were two goals down after half an hour at Pittodrie.

The team was the subject of criticism from fans after also losing 4-0 to Celtic, but are now unbeaten in six.

"I needed to see that from my team, but it also shuts a few people up who questioned that," McInnes said.

"The reference point for our season so far has been the two Old Firm games - we go into the game four points better off than we were in the league last year.

"But nobody wants to talk about that - the players are doing fine."

Goals from Jon Gallagher and Andrew Considine rescued an unlikely point to keep Aberdeen in third place in the division, after Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack had put Rangers in front.

A strong second-half showing was in stark contrast to the opening 35 minutes, as well as the previous two matches against the Old Firm in which Aberdeen were swept aside.

And with five more league fixtures to come before January's winter break, McInnes admits the point is crucial to maintaining his team's momentum.

"It's a very important point for us - it keeps our unbeaten run going," he said. "December is such an important month and a draw against this Rangers team, at home, is a very important one.

"What I needed to see and what the supporters needed to see, was that type of performance in the second half."