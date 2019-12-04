Everton's Marco Silva: I don't know about future, says under-pressure manager

Everton have not won at Anfield since 1999

Everton manager Marco Silva believes his future is out of his hands after the Toffees were thrashed in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool's 5-2 win plunged Everton into the relegation places and pushed the 42-year-old Portuguese closer to the sack - having survived discussions involving the club's board of directors about his position following the recent home defeat by Norwich City.

"I am not the right person to talk about this situation," Silva said. "You are asking me and I don't have the answer.

"Since I joined the club, until my last day I will be professional."

Former manager David Moyes, 56, has been discussed as an interim option behind the scenes at Goodison Park should Everton sack Silva - although this has not been well received by many supporters.

Everton have lost eight of their last 11 games and Silva added: "I understand why you ask the questions and if we were winning you would not ask. I am not saying you don't have to put the questions but it is not for me to answer them.

"I don't like to talk about my future after every match."

Everton's board gave Silva time after those talks following the Goodison Park loss to Norwich but questions surrounding Silva's future will intensify after a shambolic display at Anfield, where they have not won since September 1999.

It was also the first time Everton have conceded four goals in the first half of a derby since 1935 and Silva said: "It was a really bad night for us. There is no doubt they deserved the three points and we were not good enough.

"We cannot concede goals the way we did. The way we conceded was not good enough. We should do better, we should be more brave."

Everton, who face Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, are now in the bottom three after Southampton's win against Norwich City.

Everton have now suffered four league defeats in six games

'Everton have to make a change' - reaction

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It wasn't a great performance from Everton. Defensively it could have been seven or eight - they were out-fought, out-battled.

"They've got to make a change. With the budget and what they've spent, I don't think they've been left with much choice. A club the size of Everton can't be in the bottom three. They can't risk relegation.

"There's enough ability in that squad to do better than they are doing. I've been at clubs where you ask who's going to lead it.

"There are a few managers around. Surely Everton won't go back over the ground they've already been over in Sam Allardyce.

"The club have to careful they don't do things too quickly and be greedy."

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas on Match of the Day: "It is looking bleak. It has not been going well for a long period and this performance stinks of some bad news coming his (Silva's) way."

Everton defender Mason Holgate: "We have been unlucky in some games, but we know the quality we have in our team and it's not acceptable to be where we are."

On how much players take responsibility for defeats: "We take pretty much all of it. The manager has told us what we need to be doing and we have not done that. We played well in patches of the game, but route one balls are things we should be dealing with and we have not done that.

"The games are coming thick and fast so we have every chance to turn it around by picking up a win. It's not acceptable where we are now and we know that."

Everton go from bad to worse - stats

Silva is the first Everton manager to concede five league goals against Liverpool in a single match since Howard Kendall in November 1982 (5-0 against Bob Paisley's side)

Everton find themselves in the relegation zone after playing at least 15 Premier League matches for the first time since April 1999 (after 32 games).

It was only the second time in 1,053 Premier League games Everton have conceded four first-half goals (also v Arsenal in February 2018)

'He's out of his depth' - what you said on social media

Spirit Blues: Silva makes Roberto Martinez look competent.

Fern Williams: Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri - listen to the fans and do something!

The LFC Community: In a few months Everton fans will be thanking us for putting an end to Silva.

Dennis W: He's a decent fella, Silva. I don't dislike him or wish him any bad will. He's out of his depth though, and this needs ending now.

Red Mist Rising: Silva is having an awful time at Everton but the players have to take responsibility too. Some very good players in that squad really letting him down.