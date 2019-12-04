Thursday's gossip column: Sancho, Southgate, Pogba, Sterling, Simeone and more

Manchester United could turn to England manager Gareth Southgate if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of the season. (Sun)

United assistant manager Mike Phelan says the club still wants "superstar signings". (Evening Standard)

Chelsea are willing to break their transfer record in order to sign Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 19. (Goal)

The Blues will learn on Thursday whether their transfer ban, due to expire in February, will be repealed to allow them to do business in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still wants to bring Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, to the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Manchester City are confident England forward Raheem Sterling, 24, will sign a new deal that will make him the club's highest ever earner. (Metro)

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Barcelona in the race for 17-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi, who is on loan at Austrian second tier side Liefering from RB Salzburg. (Sport via Mirror)

Everton are preparing a new long-term deal for France left-back Lucas Digne, 26. (Mail)

Honesty Cards with Rice & Mount Who stuck Declan Rice's shoes to the floor?

West Ham are leading Wolves in the battle to sign AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 22. (Milan Live)

Tottenham are planning a move for £25m-rated Norwich centre back Ben Godfrey, 21. (Football Insider)

Atletico Madrid have agreed a £25.4m deal to sign highly-rated 21-year-old midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense. (UOL, in Portuguese)

Tottenham can sign Giovani Lo Celso - on loan from Real Betis - on a permanent deal in January if they pay £27.3m for the 23-year-old midfielder. (ABC de Sevilla via Football London)

Leeds are plotting an approach for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, 29, before the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, previously a target for Everton, is close to parting ways with the Spanish club. (Marca via Sport Witness)