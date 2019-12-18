Club World Cup: Who played for Liverpool in 2005 final?

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo in the final in 2005

Liverpool's Club World Cup campaign gets under way on Wednesday, with Mexican side Monterrey their semi-final opponents in Qatar.

The Premier League leaders took part in the competition in 2005 following their Champions League triumph over AC Milan in Istanbul.

But can you remember who turned out when they lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo in the final?

Our list includes substitutes who came on. You have three minutes. Good luck...

Liverpool's games will be shown live on BBC TV and every other match will be available to watch online and on the BBC iPlayer.