Ciaran O'Connor: Glentoran sign midfielder from Warrenpoint Town

Ciaran O'Connor (right) moves to the Oval after two spells at Warrenpoint

Glentoran have signed midfielder Ciaran O'Connor from Warrenpoint Town.

The 23-year-old Dundalk native was in his second spell at Milltown, having played there on loan in the 2014-15 season.

The former Dundalk and Derry City man moved to Warrenpoint in July 2018 after a season with Finn Harps in the League of Ireland First Division.

"This move was a no brainer in the end for me," O'Connor told the Glentoran website.

"It is great that I'll be back in such a professional environment again which really excites me so I can fully focus on football again.

"It's an opportunity I didn't think I was going to get at this stage but thankfully it has happened, and I look forward to getting started."

O'Connor will be available for selection at his new club from January.

Glentoran are currently fifth in the Irish Premiership table after Saturday's win over Cliftonville.

Mick McDermott's men are five points behind leaders Crusaders but have played a game less than the north Belfast outfit.