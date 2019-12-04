Jonathan Pitroipa ends Burkina Faso career

Jonathan Pitroipa played for Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017

Burkina Faso forward Jonathan Pitroipa has announced his retirement from international football after 13 years playing for the Stallions.

The 33-year-old, who is currently playing French second-tier club Paris FC, was part of the Burkina Faso squad at five Africa Cup of Nations finals tournaments

Pitroipa was named as Player of the Tournament at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations as he helped Burkina Faso finish runners-up in South Africa.

Four years later in Gabon he helped his side to a third place finish at the Nations Cup

"Of course, the decision was very difficult to make, but it's time for me to write another page of my life," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"These years spent with the national team have been incredibly emotional and above all an incredible life experience.

"I would first like to thank my teammates, supporters, people involved near and far and without forgetting my loved ones, my family who made this adventure so special.

"I am proud to have put on the jersey and have contributed to writing the most beautiful pages in the history of Burkina Faso football."

He added that he hoped to be able to help Burkinabe football in the future.

"I hope I can continue to bring my experience to my young talented brothers, so that in turn, they make us dream, by raising the colours of our dearest nation," he continued.

"I will be very honoured to continue to contribute outside the field, to the progress of Burkina Faso football."

He made five international appearances this year including Burkina Faso's opening two group games in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying as they drew 0-0 with visitors Uganda and won 2-1 in South Sudan.

Pitroipa almost missed the 2013 Nations Cup final through suspension after being sent off for two yellow cards as they beat Ghana on penalties, however his second caution was overturned after referee admitted he had made a mistake.

His club career has seen him play for Freiburg and Hamburg in Germany before moving to French side Rennes, he then spent three seasons in the United Arab Emirates followed by a switch to Belgium and then to Paris FC.