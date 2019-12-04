Bury: Expelled EFL club given further winding-up petition extension

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August, just three months after winning promotion to League One

Bury have been given another extension after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs was adjourned by the High Court.

The club, expelled from the English Football League in August because of financial problems, were previously given a 35-day extension in October.

At that time, their lawyers argued more time was needed to establish whether they had paid too much tax.

The latest adjournment means Bury will reappear in court on 18 December.

The Shakers appeared to be on the brink of liquidation after a prospective buyer ended their interest in October.

However, they believe they have continued to automatically pay tax on wages that have not, in fact, been paid to staff.

Wednesday's appearance had been arranged to "determine whether HMRC had been overpaid".

However the further postponement has now been granted for "processing of returns".