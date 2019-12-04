NI League Cup semi-finals: Coleraine boss Oran Kearney hails 'most complete away win'

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleraine defeat holders Linfield to make decider

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says his side's 3-0 win against Linfield was "the most complete away performance" during his time at the club.

The Bannsiders booked their place in the League Cup final with an outstanding second half display at Windsor Park.

"Overall as a team performance it was right up there with as good as we've been," reflected Kearney.

"We were solid from front to back and restricted them to very few chances."

"To go and put in a performance like that in a semi-final on the back of good form would be impressive, to do it with that little bit of baggage of the last couple of weeks, I think they all deserve a massive pat on the back."

Last Saturday saw Coleraine knocked of the top of the Irish Premiership table after the Bannsiders fell to a surprising defeat against Institute.

Kearney's side began the season with a run of 15 league games without loss, including home and away wins over Linfield and Crusaders.

However they have been beaten twice in their last three matches, with defeats by Stute and Warrenpoint Town, the league's current bottom two.

Coleraine's victory on Tuesday was their third over Linfield this season

"We've had a tough couple of weeks," Kearney said.

"We wouldn't be in football if results like that weren't possible and I wouldn't be disrespectful to those sides, I've said it lots of times that we don't rank order victories or teams we play against.

"Some of our players hit season highs against Institute in relation to the distance covered and the amount of sprints that they made.

"For people to say it's a lack of effort or disrespect or not trying hard against the teams like Institute, it was absolutely not that. We just lost our way a bit in footballing terms."

Although Crusaders took over at the summit of the Premiership table on goal difference, Coleraine remain level on points with both the Crues and Cliftonville with games against both sides to come in December.