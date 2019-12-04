Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, St Johnstone

Celtic manager Neil Lennon brands former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd "idiotic" over his claim there are no great players in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna admits his team were under instructions from manager Derek McInnes to deliberately provoke Alfredo Morelos last season, with the Rangers striker sent off three times in five meetings with the Dons. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rates former Pittodrie captain Ryan Jack, who will face his old team on Wednesday night, as the best midfielder at Rangers and says he makes Scotland better too. (Press and Journal, print edition)

Hearts' five-week search for a new manager has gone on "too long" and the players have been kept in the dark, says the club's French midfielder Loic Damour. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sacked Hearts manager and ex-director of football Craig Levein, still working for the club until his contract ends in summer, gave prospective new head coach Daniel Stendel a tour of Tynecastle and the team's Riccarton training base. (Sun)

Ross County striker Ross Stewart is a transfer target for English Championship sides Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers (Daily Record)

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley - who was racially abused at Tynecastle while playing for Hibernian last season - is relishing his return to the Gorgie ground on Wednesday night. (Evening Express)

Midfielder Liam Craig says there is "no hiding place" for underperforming St Johnstone players after manager Tommy Wright threatened to ring the changes in January at the Scottish Premiership's bottom club. (Daily Mail, print edition)