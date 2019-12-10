Championship
Birmingham19:45QPR
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Jake Clarke-Salter.
Jake Clarke-Salter had started the past five games for Birmingham City before his shoulder injury
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Birmingham City will be without on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter after he dislocated his shoulder in the win at Reading, but it is thought he will miss weeks rather than months.

With Mark Roberts also out, Wes Harding or Geraldo Bajrami could start.

QPR manager Mark Warburton may opt for an unchanged side after beating Preston to register their first win for almost two months.

Defender Yoann Barbet could come into the squad after returning to training.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City are looking to win consecutive league matches against QPR for the first time since October 2008 (a run of three).
  • QPR are unbeaten in three away league visits to Birmingham (W2 D1) since losing 2-1 in October 2015.
  • Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 league games, a 1-0 win against Blackburn in October.
  • QPR's win over Preston at the weekend ended a run of seven Championship games without a victory (D3 L4) as the R's finally recorded their first league clean sheet of the campaign.
  • A league-high 45% of Birmingham's Championship goals this season have been headers (10/22), with that tally just one fewer than they managed in the whole of 2018-19.
  • QPR's Ilias Chair has had more shots on target without scoring than any other Championship player this season (11).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
