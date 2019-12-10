Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City will be without on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter after he dislocated his shoulder in the win at Reading, but it is thought he will miss weeks rather than months.
With Mark Roberts also out, Wes Harding or Geraldo Bajrami could start.
QPR manager Mark Warburton may opt for an unchanged side after beating Preston to register their first win for almost two months.
Defender Yoann Barbet could come into the squad after returning to training.
Match facts
- Birmingham City are looking to win consecutive league matches against QPR for the first time since October 2008 (a run of three).
- QPR are unbeaten in three away league visits to Birmingham (W2 D1) since losing 2-1 in October 2015.
- Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 league games, a 1-0 win against Blackburn in October.
- QPR's win over Preston at the weekend ended a run of seven Championship games without a victory (D3 L4) as the R's finally recorded their first league clean sheet of the campaign.
- A league-high 45% of Birmingham's Championship goals this season have been headers (10/22), with that tally just one fewer than they managed in the whole of 2018-19.
- QPR's Ilias Chair has had more shots on target without scoring than any other Championship player this season (11).