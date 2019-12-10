Brentford v Cardiff City

From the section

Cardiff have won three games in a row under manager Neil Harris

Defenders Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson are expected to return for Brentford, having both missed the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Joel Valencia (shoulder) remains out alongside long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee).

Cardiff will assess Leandro Bacuna's foot after he limped off during Saturday's win over Barnsley.

Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte is back in full training while midfielder Joe Ralls may feature in the squad.

Match facts