Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers
Wednesday's game is likely to come too soon for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.
Defender Declan John is also expected to miss out with a hamstring strain.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could turn to Elliott Bennett and Sam Gallagher, if he decides to rest veterans Stewart Downing and Danny Graham.
Downing, 35, and Graham, 34, are not expected to feature in the second of three games in a week.
Match facts
- Swansea have won their last two home league matches against Blackburn, scoring three goals in each victory (3-1 in 2012, 3-1 in 2018).
- Blackburn are looking for their first league win against Swansea since December 2011 (4-2 in the Premier League), having drawn one and lost two of their last three meetings.
- After a 14-game unbeaten run at home in the Championship (W10 D4), Swansea have lost five of their last seven at the Liberty Stadium (W1 D1).
- Blackburn have won their last four Championship matches - they've not won five in a row in the second tier of higher since a run of six in November 2000.
- No player has scored more Championship goals this season without netting one at home than Swansea's Sam Surridge (3).
- Blackburn have scored a league-high six goals in the opening 15 minutes of games in the Championship this season, while only Leeds (0) have conceded fewer in this timeframe than Rovers (1).