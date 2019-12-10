Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

From the section

Fernando Forestieri has only started two Championship games this season

Manager Phillip Cocu has no new injury worries as Derby attempt to extend an eight-game unbeaten home run.

Krystian Bielik has an ongoing hip issue but is fit and fellow midfielders Ikechi Anya (calf) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are close to returning.

Sheffield Wednesday are without striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is still a doubt because of a shoulder problem.

Full-back Liam Palmer is available after serving a three-match ban.

