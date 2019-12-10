Championship
Derby19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Fernando Forestieri
Fernando Forestieri has only started two Championship games this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Manager Phillip Cocu has no new injury worries as Derby attempt to extend an eight-game unbeaten home run.

Krystian Bielik has an ongoing hip issue but is fit and fellow midfielders Ikechi Anya (calf) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are close to returning.

Sheffield Wednesday are without striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is still a doubt because of a shoulder problem.

Full-back Liam Palmer is available after serving a three-match ban.

Match facts

  • Derby County are unbeaten in their previous 11 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W7 D4 L0).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their past 20 league matches against the Rams (W2 D7 L11).
  • Derby have lost five of their previous nine league games (W3 D1), though they haven't lost back-to-back Championship matches since a run of three in March.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking to secure three consecutive Championship victories for the first time since September 2018.
  • The Rams are the only Championship side yet to score a headed goal this season.
  • The Owls have the oldest average starting XI in the Championship this season, with their combined average age coming in at 28 years 166 days.

Wednesday 11th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
