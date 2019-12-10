Championship
Barnsley19:45Reading
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Reading

Gerhard Struber
Gerhard Struber has won one and lost three of his first four games as Barnsley manager
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Barnsley will hope Mallik Wilks has recovered from the illness that has forced the forward to miss the first four games of Gerhard Struber's reign.

The bottom side lost out on a point at Cardiff after conceding in the 90th minute and are six points from safety.

Reading were without midfielder Ovie Ejaria and striker Sam Baldock for their loss to Birmingham City, but the Royals hope both will feature.

Jordan Obita is set to return from illness, but John Swift is still out.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have won just two of their past 14 league matches against Reading (D4 L8) and are winless in their four most recent meetings with the Royals (D2 L2).
  • Reading are unbeaten in their past seven away league matches against Barnsley (W5 D2) since losing 3-0 in August 1996.
  • Barnsley are looking to win consecutive Championship home games within the same season for the first time since August 2017.
  • Reading are bidding to secure consecutive away league wins for the first time since January 2017.
  • Barnsley have faced more shots on target than any other Championship side this season (102).
  • George Puscas has netted four of Reading's past five away goals in the Championship, including a hat-trick in their most recent away game at Wigan.

Wednesday 11th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
