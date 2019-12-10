Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall (neck) is a doubt and defender Chey Dunkley is serving a one-game ban.
Charlie Mulgrew is struggling with a calf injury and Danny Fox (groin) is out until January, leaving Cedric Kipre as Wigan's only fit senior centre-back.
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic may have to change his line-up after naming the same team for three consecutive wins.
Defenders Kieran Gibbs and Kyle Bartley are both doubts after picking up injuries in the 5-1 win over Swansea.
Gibbs has a hamstring niggle and Bartley clashed heads with Andre Ayew.
Match facts
- Wigan have won three of their past five home league matches against West Brom (D1 L1).
- The Baggies won two of their three matches against Wigan last season in all competitions (D0 L1), though both wins came at home - they lost 1-0 at the DW Stadium in a Championship meeting.
- Wigan are winless in their previous eight Championship games (D2 L6) since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in October.
- West Brom have won their past four away league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won five in a row on the road in April 2002, a run in which they also did not concede a single goal.
- Wigan have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions in the Championship this season, failing to win despite opening the scoring in their previous four games (D1 L3).
- Baggies winger Matheus Pereira has more assists than any other Championship player this season (10). The last West Brom player to assist more than Pereira in a single league season was Graham Dorrans in 2009-10 (21).