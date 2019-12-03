Match ends, Bordeaux 6, Nîmes 0.
Bordeaux's game with Nimes suspended for 25 minutes as fans protest
-
- From the section European Football
Bordeaux's Ligue 1 game with Nimes was suspended for 25 minutes after dozens of fans gathered by the pitch in protest against the club's ownership.
The Bordeaux supporters, who left the stands after 11 minutes, had been calling for the resignation of club president Frederic Longuepee.
After play resumed the home side went on to win 6-0 with ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja scoring a hat-trick.
Nicolas de Preville and a double from Otavio completed the win.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 14JovanovicBooked at 64mins
- 6Koscielny
- 3Nascimento de Castro
- 42Barbosa
- 17Aït Bennasser
- 5Passos Santos
- 20SabalySubstituted forKwatengat 80'minutes
- 12de PrevilleSubstituted forKaluat 66'minutes
- 19AdliBooked at 66mins
- 9MajaSubstituted forBasicat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellanova
- 4Sitoe
- 10Kalu
- 16Poussin
- 18Hwang
- 25Kwateng
- 26Basic
Nîmes
- 30Bernardoni
- 29AlakouchBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPaquiezat 67'minutes
- 23Briancon
- 4Martinez
- 26Miguel
- 12Fomba
- 8DeauxSubstituted forVallsat 67'minutes
- 6Sarr
- 10Ferhat
- 17Duljevic
- 20RipartSubstituted forBuadesat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Philippoteaux
- 11Stojanovski
- 15Paquiez
- 16Lionel Dias
- 18Valls
- 19Buades
- 27Denkey
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 12,419
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 6, Nîmes 0.
Foul by Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux).
Lucas Buades (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Toma Basic (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 6, Nîmes 0. Otávio (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser.
Attempt blocked. Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toma Basic.
Foul by Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux).
Anthony Briancon (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).
Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Enock Kwateng.
Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Bordeaux).
Theo Valls (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Martinez (Nîmes).
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Enock Kwateng replaces Youssouf Sabaly.
Hand ball by Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux).
Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sidy Sarr (Nîmes).
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Lucas Buades replaces Renaud Ripart.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 5, Nîmes 0. Otávio (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yacine Adli.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Toma Basic replaces Josh Maja.
Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Otávio.
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Benoit Costil.
Foul by Vukasin Jovanovic (Bordeaux).
Sidy Sarr (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Pablo.
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Gaetan Paquiez replaces Sofiane Alakouch.
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Theo Valls replaces Lucas Deaux.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Samuel Kalu replaces Nicolas de Preville.
Booking
Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yacine Adli (Bordeaux).
Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vukasin Jovanovic (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vukasin Jovanovic (Bordeaux).