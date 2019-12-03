Leasing.com Trophy: Man City U21 through but Chelsea youngsters out
Manchester City Under-21s beat League One Shrewsbury on penalties to reach the last-16 of the Leasing.com Trophy - but three other academy sides went out.
Tommy Doyle, who made his first-team City debut in October, scored as the tie ended 1-1 before spot kicks.
Elsewhere, 2017-18 semi-finalists Chelsea Under-21s spurned a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at Walsall.
Fellow Premier League Under-21 sides Brighton and Wolves were knocked out by Newport and Salford respectively.
Midfielder Doyle - the grandson of two Manchester City legends, Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe - equalised with a free-kick before scoring a penalty in their 6-5 shootout triumph.
It completed a double for City on Tuesday, with their first team beating Burnley 4-1 in the Premier League.
Goals from Caolan Lavery, Wes McDonald and Dan Scarr helped League Two Walsall complete their comeback over Chelsea, while Brighton were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Newport after a goalless draw and Wolves lost 3-0 at Salford.
Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams was one of 1,164 in attendance as Port Vale beat fellow fourth-tier side Mansfield 4-2 on penalties to reach the last 16, following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.
Russell Martin got his first victory as MK Dons boss as they beat fellow League One side Coventry 2-0, despite Brennan Dickenson's late red card.
Meanwhile, Leon Maloney scored his first senior goal in Portsmouth's 2-1 win over Northampton and Mark Sampson's Stevenage won by the same score at Colchester.
Five more second-round ties will be played on Wednesday, with Manchester United and Leicester's academy sides among those in action.