Leasing.com Trophy: Man City U21 through but Chelsea youngsters out

Manchester City U21 celebrate
Tommy Doyle, 18, made his Manchester City first-team debut in their Carabao Cup win over Southampton

Manchester City Under-21s beat League One Shrewsbury on penalties to reach the last-16 of the Leasing.com Trophy - but three other academy sides went out.

Tommy Doyle, who made his first-team City debut in October, scored as the tie ended 1-1 before spot kicks.

Elsewhere, 2017-18 semi-finalists Chelsea Under-21s spurned a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at Walsall.

Fellow Premier League Under-21 sides Brighton and Wolves were knocked out by Newport and Salford respectively.

Midfielder Doyle - the grandson of two Manchester City legends, Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe - equalised with a free-kick before scoring a penalty in their 6-5 shootout triumph.

It completed a double for City on Tuesday, with their first team beating Burnley 4-1 in the Premier League.

Goals from Caolan Lavery, Wes McDonald and Dan Scarr helped League Two Walsall complete their comeback over Chelsea, while Brighton were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Newport after a goalless draw and Wolves lost 3-0 at Salford.

Robbie Williams gestures
Port Vale fan Robbie Williams joked in a pre-match team talk that he would "buy the club and give the players all a raise" if they won

Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams was one of 1,164 in attendance as Port Vale beat fellow fourth-tier side Mansfield 4-2 on penalties to reach the last 16, following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Russell Martin got his first victory as MK Dons boss as they beat fellow League One side Coventry 2-0, despite Brennan Dickenson's late red card.

Meanwhile, Leon Maloney scored his first senior goal in Portsmouth's 2-1 win over Northampton and Mark Sampson's Stevenage won by the same score at Colchester.

Five more second-round ties will be played on Wednesday, with Manchester United and Leicester's academy sides among those in action.

