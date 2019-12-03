World Cup 2030: home nations bid signs 'positive', says Scottish FA chief Maxwell

France won the last men's World Cup in Russia in 2018

The "signs are positive" that a joint bid by the British and Irish football associations to host the 2030 World Cup could come to fruition, says Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

The football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland discussed the prospect earlier this year.

And a recent feasibility study has given officials optimism.

"The feasibility study's come back," Maxwell said.

"Everybody's been round the table talking about it. So we'll just progress things from there and see where we end up.

"The decision is now 2024 so we've got a bit of time. The signs are positive but it's football, a lot can happen and because the decision's now delayed for a few years it gives us a bit of time to take stock, reflect and see what we're going to do going forward."

World Cups from 2026 onwards will be contested by 48 teams and the edition in seven years' time will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico, across 16 different venues.

Speaking to the Times newspaper on Monday, Noel Mooney, the general manager of the Football Association of Ireland, said he would be "very surprised" if there is not a "credible bid" from the home nations.

Last September the then UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that if a joint bid were to be made, the team could count on the government's "full support".

Asked if the next stage of the process is to speak to get the government's formal backing, Maxwell said: "The next step is just to keep working within the home associations and take things from there.

"Football supporters want to go and watch Worlds Cups. If we can get major tournaments, major finals, back to Scotland then that's great for the Scottish football public."