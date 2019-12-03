David Brooks: Bournemouth's Wales midfielder revisits specialist over injury

David Brooks is comforted by a team mate after injuring his ankle
Jefferson Lerma comforts David Brooks as he lies injured in a pre-season friendly against Brentford

David Brooks has been forced to consult a specialist in his bid to return from summer ankle surgery.

The Bournemouth and Wales midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly with Brentford in July and was expected to be out for up to 12 weeks.

Four months on, the 22-year-old is yet to return to training and has returned to a specialist to check his recovery.

Bournemouth say he has not suffered a setback from the original injury.

However, they have not set a return date for Brooks, who has missed all of the Premier League season so far.

The 12-cap international also missed the second half of Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, making his last appearance in the June defeat in Hungary having scored in the 2-1 loss to Croatia in Osjiek three days earlier.

Brooks signed a new long-term deal at Bournemouth in March having made an £11.5m move from Sheffield United in July 2018, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances in his first season with the Cherries.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you