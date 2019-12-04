Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Thommo, you're going to be crying!'

There is a top-three clash at Pittodrie as Aberdeen aim to exact revenge on Rangers, following a comprehensive 5-0 loss to Steven Gerrard's men at Ibrox earlier this season.

Elsewhere in the full card of games, Celtic - just one goal ahead at the top of the Premiership - host a Hamilton side winless in their last eight.

Hearts, who have made an offer to Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel to become manager, sit just ahead of St Mirren and St Johnstone on goal difference at the bottom of the table and are at home to Livingston.

Catch up with the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Niall McGinn is a doubt for Aberdeen - he picked up a calf strain after netting the winner against St Mirren. Craig Bryson remains out with a knock along with long-term absentees Ethan Ross, Funso Ojo and Scott Wright.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury and will have to put his return date back by a few days, but Steven Gerrard hopes to have the same squad that thrashed Hearts 5-0 on Sunday available again.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "There is no shame in saying they [Rangers] have got a bigger squad, a better squad, a better team - the league table and where they are in Europe suggests that - but we've got players who can win this game and I want them to show that."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We've got to thrive and embrace the atmosphere at Pittodrie. I don't think any of my players will be shying away or intimidated by the atmosphere up there. For me it's 'get your chest out and enjoy it'."

Did you know? Aberdeen have only won one of their last nine home games against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L6), and are winless in five such meetings (D2 L3) since a 2-1 victory in September 2016.

Celtic v Hamilton (Wed, 19:45)

Olivier Ntcham returns to the Celtic squad after recovering from a knock. Odsonne Edouard, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Boli Bolingoli and Jonny Hayes all trained on Tuesday along with striker Vakoun Bayo, but will not be considered.

There are no fresh concerns for Hamilton, but Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton all remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "The league is the priority and the season doesn't end on Sunday whether we win the cup or not. Hamilton is the priority, it's the most important game. We'll go strong and our aim is to win the game as best we can."

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "They [Celtic] are steamrollering teams. We need to take a bit of confidence from the performances we put in. Going to Livingston and getting a clean sheet is a huge morale boost for us."

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their last six Scottish Premiership games by an aggregate score of 22-1, winning by at least two goals in each of those six matches.

Hearts v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Aidy White and Aaron Hickey will be assessed for Hearts before the Livingston game after picking up knocks, though interim manager Austin MacPhee says Hickey is the more likely to make it. Michael Smith returns after missing the trip to Ibrox through illness.

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley is one of three fresh fitness doubts with a back injury, while Robbie Crawford and Steven Lawson could miss out too with minor injuries.

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee: "That's the reality [Hearts have to win games quickly] and one that none of us are shying away from. We have to build on the last home game [5-2 against St Mirren] and win tomorrow night."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "We know it's going to be tough, we know how we need to approach the game and let's see what we can get.We want to go there with the mind-set to win the game, we are not going there trying to frustrate them."

Did you know? Livingston have lost five of their last six away league outings - drawing the other - and have only managed one win in their last 25 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D11 L13), beating Ross County 4-1 in August.

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Wed, 19:45)

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy will be available after missing the 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road through an illness. Defender Stuart Findlay remains out with a long-term hamstring injury.

St Johnstone are without Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry who complete two-match suspensions, but defender Wallace Duffy is expected to recover from a knee injury.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "I expect a challenging game against them [St Johnstone] because they lost 4-0 against Motherwell. I expect a reaction from them. They will play their game and give everything - we expect this and we are ready for this."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We are fortunate, and the players have to realise it, that we are still only three points off seventh place. That's the only positive in this bad run but we have got to make sure that we make the most of that opportunity between now and January."

Did you know? Since losing to Rangers on the opening weekend, Kilmarnock have since avoided defeat in each of their last seven home league matches (W4 D3); only Celtic (26 games) are currently on a longer unbeaten run at home in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County v Hibernian (Wed, 19:45)

Ross County welcome back Ewan Henderson after being ineligible to play against parent club Celtic in the 4-1 defeat. Tom Grivosti, Iain Vigurs and Don Cowie are still working their way back to fitness.

Hibs defender Darren McGregor scored in a 6-0 reserve win over St Mirren, and could return for the first team at the weekend. David Gray returned to training following a knee injury but is not ready for match action.

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We are back at home, we don't have any travelling to do this week. I think the best medicine is getting ourselves back out there against Hibs [after the 4-1 defeat to Celtic] and targeting three points if we can. "

Hibernian midfielder Martin Boyle: "He [Jack Ross] has not changed a lot around here, just bits and bobs in training and how we play with a fast build-up. All the players have to try even harder to impress the manager and that's what everyone has done."

Did you know? Christian Doidge has scored in each of his last four league games for Hibs, scoring as many goals in those four matches (six) as he had managed in his previous 21 league appearances for Hibs and previous club Forest Green Rovers combined beforehand.

St Mirren v Motherwell (Wed, 19:45)

St Mirren defender Kirk Broadfoot will miss out again with a foot injury, but manager Jim Goodwin has no other concerns.

There are no fresh injuries for Motherwell, but Christian Ilic remains out and long-term absentees include David Turnbull and Charles Dunne.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We want to right the wrongs from the weekend and get a positive result on the board. In the last couple of games we should have had at least a point against both Hibs and Aberdeen. But in our predicament I'd rather we played poorly and win."

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "[Stephen Robinson] and I were at the Hibs game last week and they [St Mirren] were unlucky to lose that game. The Aberdeen game was a similar story, they had chances to not only draw the game but possibly win it."

Did you know? Motherwell's 4-0 win at home to St Johnstone at the weekend was their biggest margin of victory in a Scottish Premiership match since they beat opponents St. Mirren 5-0 in April 2015 under Ian Baraclough.