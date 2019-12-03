Celtic: Odsonne Edouard could face Rangers in League Cup final

Neil Lennon says Odsonne Edouard will have benefitted from a rest

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is "confident" striker Odsonne Edouard will be fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Rangers.

The Frenchman missed Celtic's last two games with a "niggle".

Lennon would not elaborate on Edouard's injury but believes it is not a long-term issue.

"We're pretty confident it was going to be a short-term thing and maybe the rest will have done him good as well," he said.

Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jonny Hayes, Vakoun Bayo, Boli Bolingoli and Olivier Ntcham all trained on Tuesday and could play some part at Hampden on Sunday, but only Ntcham is expected to feature against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

"Boli's been out since the Hibs game in the [League Cup] semi-final so he's a bit more long term than the rest," Lennon added.

"The rest have been a week to two weeks so you don't lose much in terms of the fitness and the cardio vascular stuff. So in terms of physical fitness they're not far away at all."

Celtic are aiming to win an 11th consecutive game at home to Hamilton as they continue their pursuit of a ninth-straight league title.

Rivals Rangers cut the difference between the sides at the Premiership summit to a single goal on Sunday and Lennon says it is important the cup final at Hampden does not overshadow the need to keep collecting league points.

"The league is the priority and the season doesn't end on Sunday whether we win the cup or not," he said.

"We've got a lot of games between now and when January comes around. Hamilton is the priority, it's the most important game. We'll go strong and our aim is to win the game as best we can."