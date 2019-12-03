Daniel Stendel: Former Barnsley boss is offered Hearts job

Stendel led Barnsley to promotion from English League One

Hearts have made former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel an offer to become their new manager.

The Tynecastle club's owner Ann Budge has been holding talks with the 45-year-old German regarding the position made vacant after Craig Levein was sacked on 31 October.

Stendel led Barnsley to promotion to the English Championship before leaving in October after a 10-game winless run.

His only previous managerial role was a year in charge of Hannover 96.

After the announcement of a new head coach, Budge will then turn her attentions to finding a sporting director.

Stendel spent the bulk of his playing career with Hannover before being appointed head coach in April 2016 with the club on their way to relegation from the Bundesliga. He was sacked after 17 wins in his 34 matches in charge.

The German signed a two-year deal as Barnsley manager in June 2018, clinching promotion with a runners-up finish in League One before being axed with the club second bottom in the Championship.

Hearts, currently above bottom spot in the Scottish Premiership on goal difference, have been under the caretaker control of Austin MacPhee since Levein's departure.

MacPhee stepped up from assistant and has presided over one win and three defeats, including league and cup losses to Rangers.

The Edinburgh club also interviewed Stuart McCall, Steve Cotterill, Alan Irvine and Neil McCann for their managerial vacancy.