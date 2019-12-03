Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell

Hearts are set to confirm former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel as their new manager within the next 24 hours after the German held further talks with Ann Budge. (Sun)

Barnsley have written to Hearts demanding compensation for the appointment of Stendel, who is still being paid by the English Championship club despite being sacked in October. (Daily Mail)

Celtic and Rangers are both tracking Carlisle United's £1m-rated 17-year-old centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Sun)

Rangers defender Filip Helander, who faced Juventus striker Paolo Dybala in Sere A, says team-mate Alfredo Morelos is "up there with anyone I have ever played against" and predicts he will be sold for "really big money". (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants his team to put on a "fully committed" performance and prove they are still a match for Rangers on Wednesday night after being thumped 5-0 at Ibrox in September. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham - linked with Porto and Marseille last summer - insists he has no intention of leaving Parkhead this season. (Herald, subscription required)

Club captain David Gray and fellow defender Darren McGregor have returned to Hibernian training after being out injured for more than three months. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden is poised to be recalled by MLS side Columbus Crew from his loan at Oxford United after the English League One outfit had a club record bid rejected for the Scot. (Daily Mail, print edition)