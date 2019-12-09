Championship
Charlton19:45Huddersfield
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town

Lyle Taylor in action for Charlton Athletic
Five-goal striker Lyle Taylor last started a game for Charlton in August
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor could start after returning from a knee injury on Saturday at Middlesbrough.

Defender Tom Lockyer is available again after a ban but Erhun Oztumer (ankle) has joined a lengthy injury list.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is hoping to have "one or two" players back from injury.

Defenders Danny Simpson (hip) and Jaden Brown (ankle), midfielder Alex Pritchard (calf) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hip) will hope to return.

Terence Kongolo and Adama Diakhaby are out and midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is suspended.

The Addicks are without a win in eight matches, while the Terriers have gone five games without a victory.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Charlton and Huddersfield since January 2016, a 5-0 win for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium.
  • Huddersfield have lost just one of their past five visits to Charlton in all competitions (W2 D2 L1), winning their most recent game there in September 2015.
  • Charlton are winless in eight league games (D2 L6), losing the past three in a row. They last lost four consecutive league games back in March 2017.
  • Huddersfield are winless in their past five league games (D2 L3), having been unbeaten in the seven before that (W4 D3).
  • Charlton have used more different players (28), and made more changes to their starting XI (57) than any other Championship side this season.
  • Huddersfield's Karlan Grant has been directly involved in 59% of Huddersfield's 22 league goals this season (11 goals, 2 assists), the highest ratio of any player in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you