Championship
Bristol City19:45Millwall
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Millwall

Tomas Kalas
Centre-back Tomas Kalas has not played for Bristol City since 10 November
Bristol City will assess defender Tomas Kalas (knee) before Tuesday's visit of Millwall in the Championship, but the Robins will not rush his return.

Left-back Jay Dasilva (lower leg) remains out, but has resumed training.

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson (rib) may miss out, but midfielder Shane Ferguson is nearing a return.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard (rib), keeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), forward Tom Elliott (hamstring) and defender Jason McCarthy (toe) are all absent.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost just one of their last 12 home league matches against Millwall (W5 D6 L1).
  • Millwall have won just two of their last nine league meetings with Millwall (W2 D4 L3), losing the most recent encounter in April of last season.
  • Bristol City are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W4 D4) - they last had a longer run between February-November 2014 when they were in League One (15 games).
  • Millwall have drawn more games in 2019 than any other Championship side (16), with each of the Lions' last three league games ending level.
  • Bristol City have the highest shot conversion rate in the Championship this season - the Robins have scored with 14.7% of their total shots (33/224).
  • Jed Wallace has been directly involved in eight of Millwall's last 11 league goals, scoring three and assisting five.

Tuesday 10th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
View full Championship table

