Stoke City v Luton Town

Ryan Shawcross
Ryan Shawcross was an unused substitute as Stoke lost at Hull on Saturday
Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross could return from the broken leg he suffered in a pre-season friendly in July.

Fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Badou Ndiaye may miss out because of illness.

Luton midfielder George Moncur is in contention for a first start since September after scoring an injury-time winner against Wigan on Saturday.

Full-back Dan Potts (groin) is likely to join Izzy Brown, Brendan Galloway and Danny Hylton on the sidelines.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Luton since February 2007, a goalless draw.
  • Luton's last match against Stoke in any competition was in the second round of the League Cup in August 2015, drawing 1-1 before going out 8-7 on penalties.
  • Stoke have won two of their last four home league games (L2), more than they had in their previous 15 at the Bet365 Stadium (W1 D7 L7).
  • Since winning 2-1 at Blackburn in September, Luton have lost their last five away league games by an aggregate score of 3-17.
  • Stoke have won fewer home points than any other Championship side this season. Indeed, their haul of seven points is their lowest ever after 10 home games in their league history (converting to three points/win).
  • Luton's games have seen more goals than any other Championship side this season (68), with the Hatters scoring 27 and conceding 41.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
