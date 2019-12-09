Stoke City v Luton Town
Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross could return from the broken leg he suffered in a pre-season friendly in July.
Fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Badou Ndiaye may miss out because of illness.
Luton midfielder George Moncur is in contention for a first start since September after scoring an injury-time winner against Wigan on Saturday.
Full-back Dan Potts (groin) is likely to join Izzy Brown, Brendan Galloway and Danny Hylton on the sidelines.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Luton since February 2007, a goalless draw.
- Luton's last match against Stoke in any competition was in the second round of the League Cup in August 2015, drawing 1-1 before going out 8-7 on penalties.
- Stoke have won two of their last four home league games (L2), more than they had in their previous 15 at the Bet365 Stadium (W1 D7 L7).
- Since winning 2-1 at Blackburn in September, Luton have lost their last five away league games by an aggregate score of 3-17.
- Stoke have won fewer home points than any other Championship side this season. Indeed, their haul of seven points is their lowest ever after 10 home games in their league history (converting to three points/win).
- Luton's games have seen more goals than any other Championship side this season (68), with the Hatters scoring 27 and conceding 41.