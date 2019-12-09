Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up after scoring twice from the bench in Friday's 2-2 draw with Millwall.
However, Forest remain without Carl Jenkinson, Samba Sow and Yuri Ribeiro for the visit of Boro.
Ex-Forest striker Britt Assombalonga (ankle) is likely miss out for Middlesbrough as they seek back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Teenage forward Stephen Walker could step up in his place.
Paddy McNair and Marvin Johnson are back after suspension, but Anfernee Dijksteel, Ryan Shotton, Marcus Browne, Darren Randolph and George Friend remain unavailable.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five league matches against Middlesbrough (W4 D0 L1), winning both meetings last season.
- Middlesbrough have won just two of their last 22 league visits to the City Ground against Nottingham Forest (W2 D8 L12).
- No Championship side has scored fewer home goals this season than Nottingham Forest (9). However, only Leeds (4) have shipped fewer in home games than Forest (6).
- Middlesbrough are winless in their nine Championship away games this season (D4 L5) - it's their longest winless start on the road in a league campaign since the 2006-07 Premier League (11).
- Nottingham Forest have scored a league-high 73% of their Championship goals in the second half of games this season (19/26). They've netted more goals after half-time this season than opponents Middlesbrough have in total (17).
- Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in five of Middlesbrough's last eight league goals (3 goals, 2 assists).