Leeds United v Hull City
Leeds United are set to welcome back midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who missed Saturday's win at Huddersfield Town through suspension.
Central defender Liam Cooper (calf) is out for the Whites, who have won their past six games in the Championship.
Hull City boss Grant McCann has no new injury worries following Saturday's 2-1 win against Stoke City,
Striker Josh Magennis could return to the squad following suspension as the Tigers chase a third win in four games.
Match facts
- Leeds are looking to avoid losing consecutive league matches against Hull for the first time since December 2012, losing 2-0 against the Tigers in their most recent encounter.
- Hull have never won consecutive league visits to Elland Road, winning 2-0 there in December 2018 under Nigel Adkins.
- Leeds are unbeaten in nine league games (W7 D2), winning the last six in a row. The Whites have conceded just three goals in those nine games, and have kept a clean sheet in the last three.
- Only the top two sides Leeds (20) and West Brom (20) have won more points over the last eight Championship matches than Hull (16 - W5 D1 L2).
- Leeds have conceded just 10 goals in their 20 Championship games this season - in the history of the second tier, only Notts County in 1922-23 (8) have conceded fewer at this stage of a season.
- Leeds have won all six of their league games in which Patrick Bamford has scored for them this season, the best such 100% record in the Championship this term.