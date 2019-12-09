Leeds United v Hull City

Jarrod Bowen has scored 14 league goals for Hull City this season

Leeds United are set to welcome back midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who missed Saturday's win at Huddersfield Town through suspension.

Central defender Liam Cooper (calf) is out for the Whites, who have won their past six games in the Championship.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has no new injury worries following Saturday's 2-1 win against Stoke City,

Striker Josh Magennis could return to the squad following suspension as the Tigers chase a third win in four games.

