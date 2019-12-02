Tuesday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Eriksen, I still want out"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Rodgers no interest in quitting Leicester for Arsenal"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "No Mersey"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Uefa president: We must do better on racism"
The Times
In the Times, "Pochettino: I'm open to offers now"
The Independent
In the Independent, "Why would I leave Leicester?"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Ole Goner Solskjaer"

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you