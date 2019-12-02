FA Cup third round: Liverpool draw Everton in third round

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: The last time Liverpool & Everton met in the FA Cup in 2018

Liverpool will host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, while Championship leaders Leeds United will travel to Arsenal.

Holders Manchester City will welcome League Two side Port Vale and Manchester United go to Wolves in a repeat of last season's quarter-final.

National League side AFC Fylde, the lowest ranked team definitely through to the third round, will travel to Premier League Sheffield United.

Ties are played between 3-6 January.

Boston, of the sixth-tier National League North, will host Premier League opposition in Newcastle United, if they can come through a replay against Rochdale on Tuesday, 10 December.

Fellow non-league sides Hartlepool and Eastleigh also face replays, but could meet Oxford United and Barnsley respectively should they progress.

More to follow.

Draw in full

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers