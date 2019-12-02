FA Cup third round: Liverpool draw Everton in third round
-
Liverpool will host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, while Championship leaders Leeds United will travel to Arsenal.
Holders Manchester City will welcome League Two side Port Vale and Manchester United go to Wolves in a repeat of last season's quarter-final.
National League side AFC Fylde, the lowest ranked team definitely through to the third round, will travel to Premier League Sheffield United.
Ties are played between 3-6 January.
Boston, of the sixth-tier National League North, will host Premier League opposition in Newcastle United, if they can come through a replay against Rochdale on Tuesday, 10 December.
Fellow non-league sides Hartlepool and Eastleigh also face replays, but could meet Oxford United and Barnsley respectively should they progress.
Draw in full
Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town
Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham United
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough United
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers