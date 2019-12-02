La Liga: Javier Tebas resigns as president but will stand for re-election

Javier Tebas has been the president of La Liga since 2013

La Liga president Javier Tebas resigned from his post on Monday but will stand for re-election.

Tebas, 57, has led the Spanish league since 2013, when he replaced Jose Luis Astiazaran, with his existing mandate due to run until October 2020.

"I have decided to resign from my role as president so that a new electoral process starts, which I plan to run in," Tabas said.

"I hope to gain support to stay four more years."

Tebas, who previously stood down in 2016 before being elected unopposed, explained his decision by saying elections in October would be too close to the launch of new tenders for La Liga's audiovisual rights.

With a new government being formed in Spain following general elections in November, Tebas also said it would be better if the La Liga president had a stronger position with a longer mandate.

"A new political term is starting, where it is possible there may be laws and directives proposed which affect our institution and our interests," he added.

"The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years."

Tebas recently opposed the Spanish football association's (RFEF) decision to hold next month's four-team Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, saying television channel beoutQ carried pirated broadcasts of Spanish football in the country.

In July, the RFEF also ruled that La Liga games could not be played on Fridays and Mondays without its approval, with La Liga saying the decision threatened its European broadcast contracts.

The case went to court and a ruling decided league matches could be played on Fridays, but not Mondays.

Tebas has also tried to stage a Spanish league game in the United States, but plans to hold Barcelona versus Girona in Miami in January 2019 collapsed after criticism.