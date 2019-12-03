Merseyside derby quiz: Who played in Everton's last win over Liverpool?

From the section

Can Everton's dismal derby day run come to an end this week? Roy Hodgson oversaw Liverpool's last defeat by their city rivals...

Everton have not tasted victory in a Merseyside derby in their past 19 attempts. Ouch.

The Toffees head to Anfield on Wednesday (20:15 GMT kick-off) for another go at Liverpool, but can you remember who turned out during their last win?

David Moyes' Blues beat Roy Hodgson's Reds 2-0 in October 2010 - but who played for both sides?

The list includes substitutes who came on. Enjoy!