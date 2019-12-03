Merseyside derby quiz: Who played in Everton's last win over Liverpool?

David Moyes and Roy Hodgson
Can Everton's dismal derby day run come to an end this week? Roy Hodgson oversaw Liverpool's last defeat by their city rivals...

Everton have not tasted victory in a Merseyside derby in their past 19 attempts. Ouch.

The Toffees head to Anfield on Wednesday (20:15 GMT kick-off) for another go at Liverpool, but can you remember who turned out during their last win?

David Moyes' Blues beat Roy Hodgson's Reds 2-0 in October 2010 - but who played for both sides?

The list includes substitutes who came on. Enjoy!

Can you name the teams from Everton's last Merseyside derby win?

Score: 0 / 28
05:00
You scored 0/28
Copy and share link

RankHintPlayer
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you