Gabriele Cioffi: Crawley Town part company with head coach after 14 months

Gabriele Cioffi won 21 of his 72 games in charge of Crawley Town

League Two side Crawley Town have parted company with head coach Gabriele Cioffi by mutual consent.

The 44-year-old Italian had been in charge of the West Sussex club since September 2018 when he succeeded Harry Kewell, who had moved to Notts County.

Cioffi's departure from The People's Pension Stadium follows a run of one just one win in 11 league games.

His assistant Edu Rubio has been appointed as interim head coach of the Reds, who are 17th in the table.

"The club would like to thank Gabriele for his services to Crawley Town and we wish him all the best for the future," said a statement on the club website.

Cioffi's final game in charge of the Reds was Sunday's 2-1 defeat at home by Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup second round.

Crawley, who have won one of their past 10 games in all competitions, travel to Stevenage on Saturday.