Sportscene predictions: UFC's Paul Craig takes on Steven Thompson

The dust has barely settled on the weekend's Scottish Premiership action but there's a full card of fixtures on Wednesday night as the hectic December schedule begins.

In the last edition of BBC Scotland's Sportscene predictor, Thommo was soundly beaten by wrestler Grado, so will he fare any better against Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig?

Scottish Premiership - week 15 Thommo Paul Craig Aberdeen v Rangers 1-2 0-3 Celtic v Hamilton 4-0 2-0 Hearts v Livingston 2-1 1-0 Kilmarnock v St Johnstone 2-0 2-0 Ross County v Hibernian 1-1 1-0 St Mirren v Motherwell 1-2 0-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 2 Thommo 170 Guests 120