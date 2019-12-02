Women's FA Cup: Eight-time winners Southampton Women face either West Brom or Lincoln
- From the section Women's Football
Eight-time winners Southampton will face either West Brom or Lincoln in the third round of the Women's FA Cup.
They are joined in the next round by city rivals Southampton FC, a side affiliated with the men's Premier League club, who will face Cardiff.
West Brom and Lincoln are yet to play their second-round tie, with Sunday's match among seven to be postponed because of wintry conditions.
Third-round matches will take place on Sunday, 5 January.
Teams from England's top two divisions - the Women's Super League and the Championship - enter at the fourth-round stage.
Women's FA Cup third-round ties
Fylde v Sunderland/Middlesbrough
Burnley/Hull City v Nottingham Forest
Chester-Le-Street Town/Loughborough Foxes v Stoke City/Huddersfield
Chorley/Brighouse Town v Barnsley
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth/Leyton Orient
Watford v Plymouth Argyle
Cardiff City v Southampton FC
Southampton Women v West Bromwich Albion/Lincoln
Billericay Town v Actonians