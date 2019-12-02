Guernsey FC continue impressive form with 2-2 draw with high-flying Hastings United

Guernsey FC have played just three home games from their 13 fixtures so far this season

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has hailed his squad as they drew 2-2 with unbeaten Hastings United.

Craig Stone put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, but Charlton Gauvain's 30th-minute equaliser and Ross Allen's 60th-minute penalty saw the Green Lions go ahead.

But Daniel Ajakaiye levelled with 12 minutes to go to secure a point.

"I thought we probably deserved the win although, in fairness to them, they had a right go at the end," Vance said.

The draw puts Guernsey eighth in Isthmian League South East while Hastings drop to third.

"When you're beating a team that have only conceded four goals, and you're winning 2-1, they haven't lost, and they throw four forwards on against you, you know you're going to have to defend," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I think the frustrating thing for us was it was a mistake that allowed them back in, but, all in all, I thought we were more than a match for them.

"The boys have got to start realising now that we've just played first and second and been leading both of them with 10 minutes to go."