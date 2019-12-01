Monday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Going..gone"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Rodgers says he is committed to Leicester"
The Independent
In the Independent, "Watford sack Sanchez Flores after 85 days"
The Times
In the Times, "England set for World Cup joint bid"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Silva bullet?"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Clause for concern"

